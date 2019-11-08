EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Sells $55,160.00 in Stock

EVO Payments Inc (NASDAQ:EVOP) EVP Michael L. Reidenbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $55,160.00.

NASDAQ:EVOP opened at $27.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.15. EVO Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $31.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.62.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. EVO Payments had a negative net margin of 6.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that EVO Payments Inc will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVO Payments by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in EVO Payments by 3,186.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EVO Payments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $224,000. 45.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVOP. ValuEngine lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of EVO Payments in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.51.

EVO Payments Company Profile

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor servicing approximately 550,000 merchants. The company processes approximately 950 million transactions in North America and approximately 2.1 billion transactions in Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, security tokenization, and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale and online; dynamic currency conversion; loyalty offers; and other ancillary solutions.

