Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.62

Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.51. Evogene shares last traded at $1.52, with a volume of 9,200 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Evogene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Evogene stock. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in Evogene Ltd (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 201.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 276,943 shares during the quarter. Senvest Management LLC owned about 1.61% of Evogene worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.99% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVGN)

Evogene Ltd., a biotechnology company, engages in developing various products for various life science markets through the use of computational predictive biology platform in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It discovers and develops products in various areas, including ag-chemicals, ag-biologicals, seed traits, integrated castor oil ag-solutions, and human microbiome-based therapeutics.

