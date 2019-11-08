Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) has been assigned a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s previous close.

EVK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) target price on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evonik Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.30 ($32.91).

Shares of FRA:EVK opened at €26.10 ($30.35) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €23.25 and a 200-day moving average of €24.32. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.34).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

