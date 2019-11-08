Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €30.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HSBC set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America set a €24.00 ($27.91) price target on shares of Evonik Industries and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €28.30 ($32.91).

FRA:EVK opened at €26.10 ($30.35) on Tuesday. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.34). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.32.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

