Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) Shares Down 1%

Excelsior Mining Corp. (TSE:MIN)’s share price dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.97, approximately 28,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 61,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

Separately, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Excelsior Mining in a report on Monday, September 23rd.

The company has a market cap of $241.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Excelsior Mining Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Excelsior Mining (TSE:MIN)

Excelsior Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It holds 100% interests in the Gunnison copper project covering an area of approximately 9,560 acres located in Cochise County, Arizona; and the Johnson Camp Mine.

