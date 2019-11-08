Experian (LON:EXPN) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,650

Experian (LON:EXPN) had its target price increased by Barclays from GBX 2,500 ($32.67) to GBX 2,650 ($34.63) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Experian in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 2,700 ($35.28) target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Experian from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,500 ($32.67) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Experian presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,382.22 ($31.13).

Shares of Experian stock opened at GBX 2,378 ($31.07) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,467.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,410.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.09, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.29. Experian has a 1-year low of GBX 1,770 ($23.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,641 ($34.51).

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information services company. The company offers credit services, such as holding, protecting, and managing data that help businesses and organizations to lend, as well as prevent frauds. Its credit services also holds information of people and businesses that have repaid credit in the past; and provides credit reports used by various businesses, such as banks, automotive dealers, healthcare providers, and retailers.

