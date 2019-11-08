Express (NYSE:EXPR) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Express, Inc. is a specialty retailer of women’s and men’s apparel in the United States. The Company operates retail outlets in high-traffic shopping malls, lifestyle centers and street locations across the United States. It also sells its products through its e-commerce website, express.com. Express targets women and men between 20 and 30 years of age. The Company offers its customers an edited assortment of apparel and accessories to address fashion needs across multiple aspects of their lifestyles, including work, casual and going-out occasions. Express, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on EXPR. B. Riley set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. MKM Partners set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Express and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Express from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Express from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.55.

EXPR opened at $4.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.29 million, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.98. Express has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $472.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.67 million. Express had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Express will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXPR. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Express by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 51,022 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Express by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 21,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Express by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 339,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 55,364 shares during the last quarter.

Express, Inc operates as an apparel and accessories retailer. It offers apparel and accessories for women and men for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company sells its products through its e-commerce Website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

