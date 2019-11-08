F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Sells $858,782.10 in Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 5,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $858,782.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,613,255.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

FFIV opened at $147.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.06. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.36 and a 1-year high of $190.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.83.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The network technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $590.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $582.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Guinness Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in F5 Networks by 66.7% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of F5 Networks by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 365 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley raised F5 Networks from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $166.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. BidaskClub lowered F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.42.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.