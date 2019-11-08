Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 78.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.38.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $17.98. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 1.81.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 900.24% and a negative return on equity of 59.38%. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 857,143 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,002.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $87,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,417 shares of company stock valued at $536,649. 23.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 103.0% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 125,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 63,445 shares during the period. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 61.4% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 64,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 24,416 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $121,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 37.4% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 184,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 50,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 153.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 92,628 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. The firm programme cellular therapeutics for the treatment of life threatening diseases, hematologic malignancies, genetic disorders and diseases resulting from the dysregulation of the immune system.

