Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) Stock Position Lifted by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 18.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 15.5% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,028,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,336,000 after purchasing an additional 272,744 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 73.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,703,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,103,134 shares in the last quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 936,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after purchasing an additional 79,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. 23.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCAU stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $17.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.69.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 2.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Commerzbank raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.85.

About Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

