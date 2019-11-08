Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.12% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 30.8% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,297,000 after purchasing an additional 10,311 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 300.7% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 165,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,459,000 after purchasing an additional 124,348 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 53.0% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $51.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.15. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.89 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.