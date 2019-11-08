Financial Contrast: Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) vs. Maxcom Telecomunic (NYSE:MXMTY)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) and Maxcom Telecomunic (OTCMKTS:MXMTY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays an annual dividend of $0.14 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Maxcom Telecomunic does not pay a dividend. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. pays out 29.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Volatility & Risk

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maxcom Telecomunic has a beta of -1.95, meaning that its stock price is 295% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.1% of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Maxcom Telecomunic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 0 3 1 0 2.25 Maxcom Telecomunic 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Maxcom Telecomunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. 12.21% 11.76% 4.43% Maxcom Telecomunic -24.46% -38.45% -9.85%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and Maxcom Telecomunic’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. $4.38 billion 1.17 $416.74 million $0.48 12.15 Maxcom Telecomunic $68.52 million 0.11 -$14.60 million N/A N/A

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has higher revenue and earnings than Maxcom Telecomunic.

Summary

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. beats Maxcom Telecomunic on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides mobile telecommunication services for consumer, corporate, and wholesale customers. The company operates in two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers mobile communication and fixed voice services; and broadband services that consist of mobile broadband, fiber to the home/building, and ADSL. The company also provides BiP, an integrated IP-based communication platform; Turkcell TV+, which enables its subscribers to watch live television channels and on-demand video content; fizy, a digital music platform; Lifebox, a cloud service for data storage; Dergilik, a digital publishing platform; Yaani, a search engine application; My Account, an application for customers to track their bills and usage; Goals on Your Mobile, an application that allows fans to follow their sports team; Turkcell Academy that provides digital learning contents and services; and UpCall, a call management service. In addition, it offers Turkcell Smart Enablers, a mobile-based network that offers services for companies to know their customers; Turkcell Smart Map service; location based services; authentication services; Mobile Signature, which enables mobile subscribers to sign on electronic documents and transactions; Mobile Connect; Cloud services; Machine to Machine and Internet of Things; mobile marketing and corporate messaging services; management information system, and e-commerce platform. Further, the company provides international roaming, and wholesale voice and data services. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 15.6 million prepaid subscribers and 18.5 million postpaid subscribers; and approximately 2.1 million fixed line customers. The company covers 3.1 million homes with its fiber infrastructure. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. is a subsidiary of Turkcell Holding A.S.

About Maxcom Telecomunic

Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. provides telecommunication services in Mexico. Its solutions include dedicated Internet; L2L, a service through a point-to-point circuit to create private networks by interconnecting two client addressing within the same local area; MPLS B-TIC service that allows the integration of IP traffic, including voice, data, or video in the same connection; 01800, a long distance service; and SIP TRUNKS, a voice over IP solution. The company serves various sectors in hospitality and health, finance, call center, education, government, retail, manufacture, and building, as well as other companies. Maxcom Telecomunicaciones S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1996 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.

