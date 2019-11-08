First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Sells $180,000.00 in Stock

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Director Michael L. Shireman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of FCAP traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,973. First Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.72 and a 52-week high of $64.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200 day moving average is $54.23. The firm has a market cap of $195.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of -0.21.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 26.62% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Capital in the second quarter valued at about $395,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of First Capital by 11,573.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,381,000 after acquiring an additional 144,783 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of First Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 89.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Capital by 380,800.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,808 shares during the period. 10.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

