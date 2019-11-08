First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 101,777 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 304,461 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 281.3% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Majestic Silver by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,302 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.39% of the company’s stock.

AG has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine cut First Majestic Silver from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded First Majestic Silver from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on First Majestic Silver from $5.95 to $8.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

Shares of AG stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $11.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day moving average is $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.13.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 50.33% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

