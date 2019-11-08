First Mercantile Trust Co. Acquires 5,629 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 91.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,758 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $394,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in Twitter by 12.4% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 82,950 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Twitter by 1,054.1% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 981 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Twitter by 7.8% during the third quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 6,900 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Twitter by 5.6% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TWTR stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,171,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,627,462. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.58. Twitter Inc has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $45.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $824.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.21 million. Twitter had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 47.67%. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post 2 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Twitter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Twitter to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.61.

In related news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,250 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.70, for a total value of $52,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.88, for a total value of $351,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,450 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,723. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

