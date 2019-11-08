First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $516,000 Stake in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,126,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after buying an additional 126,839 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,771,000 after buying an additional 39,136 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after buying an additional 27,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 789,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after buying an additional 300,628 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QRVO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra raised Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qorvo from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $110.00 target price on Qorvo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Qorvo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.78.

In other Qorvo news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 500 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total value of $34,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,101.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 17,292 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $1,228,596.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 193,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,712,792.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,319,851. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Qorvo stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $102.71. 72,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.11. Qorvo Inc has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo Inc will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

