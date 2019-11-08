Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.35

Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.35 and traded as high as $5.20. Five Star Senior Living shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 9,300 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $2.15. The business had revenue of $355.74 million for the quarter. Five Star Senior Living had a negative net margin of 5.26% and a negative return on equity of 64.18%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc (NASDAQ:FVE) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,601 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.53% of Five Star Senior Living worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE)

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living Communities, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities (SNFs).

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.