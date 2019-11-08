Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Grows Holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in CIT Group were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CIT. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CIT Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CIT Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CIT opened at $44.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. CIT Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $54.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.02 million. CIT Group had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts expect that CIT Group Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.65%.

In related news, insider Steve Solk acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.45 per share, with a total value of $84,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,328,345.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ellen R. Alemany acquired 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.55 per share, with a total value of $500,825.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 152,088 shares in the company, valued at $6,623,432.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 30,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,860 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CIT shares. ValuEngine cut shares of CIT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CIT Group from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of CIT Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

CIT Group Profile

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

