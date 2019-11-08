Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $1.95 Million Stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 18.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,082 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in PVH by 14.2% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in PVH by 17.4% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 8,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in PVH by 2,000.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in PVH by 14.0% in the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 16,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in PVH by 17.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,803 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PVH shares. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Guggenheim set a $100.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $151.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of PVH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $115.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

Shares of PVH opened at $97.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.11 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30. PVH Corp has a one year low of $67.41 and a one year high of $134.24. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The textile maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.21. PVH had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that PVH Corp will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Emanuel Chirico bought 133,155 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $74.99 per share, with a total value of $9,985,293.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Nasella bought 6,250 shares of PVH stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.37 per share, with a total value of $502,312.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

