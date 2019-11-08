Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.26 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVY. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Avery Dennison during the third quarter worth $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $44,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 57.3% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Shares of AVY stock opened at $132.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.17 and a 200-day moving average of $113.14. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avery Dennison Corp has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $133.36.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 53.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.28%.

In other news, VP Lori J. Bondar sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.90, for a total value of $301,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,028 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar sold 4,213 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.63, for a total transaction of $482,936.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,480,707.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,781 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,877. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

