Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,663 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $1,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kohl's alerts:

NYSE:KSS opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.30. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KSS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $56.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Cowen set a $58.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Kohl’s to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.18.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

See Also: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.