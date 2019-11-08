Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 1,936 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lessened its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,936 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DRI. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 56,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 13,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Darden Restaurants by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 1,600 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total transaction of $190,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,706.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,103 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $123,536.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on DRI. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $116.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

DRI stock opened at $113.48 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.83 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

