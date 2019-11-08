Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.41

Shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.41 and last traded at $22.34, with a volume of 3777 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.23.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLY shares. Compass Point set a $23.00 price objective on Fly Leasing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fly Leasing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine raised Fly Leasing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fly Leasing from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $27.50 in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fly Leasing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

The company has a market capitalization of $647.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.40 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 29.64%. Fly Leasing’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 563.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 72,105 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 24.0% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 75,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 14,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 65.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after buying an additional 185,181 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 17.4% in the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 55,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 8,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Fly Leasing by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

