Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Forsys Metals Corp (TSE:FSY) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 64000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The firm has a market cap of $25.10 million and a P/E ratio of -40.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.18.

Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Forsys Metals Company Profile (TSE:FSY)

Forsys Metals Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops uranium and gold mineral properties in Namibia, Africa. Its flagship project is Norasa, which comprises the Valencia project covering an area of 735.6 hectares located in the north-east of the town of Swakopmund in central-west Namibia; and the Namibplaas project located in the north east of Valencia.

