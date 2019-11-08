Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 602,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,398 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.35% of Fortinet worth $46,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 16,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,255,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 9,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 2,971 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 15,267 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 7,676 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $94.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.20 and its 200-day moving average is $80.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 83.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.08. Fortinet Inc has a 12-month low of $64.41 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.55 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $80,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,071,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.13, for a total value of $3,125,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,338,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265,210.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,000 shares of company stock worth $3,856,560 over the last ninety days. 17.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FTNT. Evercore ISI set a $90.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 15th. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $97.00 price objective on Fortinet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.60.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

See Also: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.