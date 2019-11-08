Fortis (TSE:FTS) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Fortis (TSE:FTS) in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a C$55.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.91 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CSFB raised their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$56.20.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of TSE:FTS opened at C$53.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is C$52.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$43.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 425,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,377 MW (MW), including 57 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.