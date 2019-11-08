Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,527,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,305,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,487 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,018,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17,619.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 148.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,129,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,299,000 after acquiring an additional 674,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 54.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,807,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,892,000 after acquiring an additional 634,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.35.

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

