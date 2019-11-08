Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2019

Share on StockTwits

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 18.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,911 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 20,300 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,527,041 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,305,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944,487 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 46.9% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 6,018,027 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $183,902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920,900 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 17,619.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360,466 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $47,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,788 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 148.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,129,235 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,299,000 after acquiring an additional 674,759 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 54.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,807,240 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $62,892,000 after acquiring an additional 634,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Franklin Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.35.

NYSE:BEN opened at $28.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.57 and a 12 month high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.27%.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total value of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,601,234.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.