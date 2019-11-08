Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) PT Set at €90.00 by Bankhaus Lampe

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde (FRA:FRA) received a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective from research analysts at Bankhaus Lampe in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bankhaus Lampe’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nord/LB set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank set a €82.00 ($95.35) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €89.00 ($103.49) target price on Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €76.20 ($88.60).

Get Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde alerts:

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde stock opened at €75.10 ($87.33) on Wednesday. Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde has a 12-month low of €59.33 ($68.99) and a 12-month high of €97.26 ($113.09). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €75.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €74.85.

Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Company Profile

Fraport AG owns and operates the Frankfurt Airport in Germany, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aviation, Retail & Real Estate, Ground Handling, and External Activities & Services. The Aviation segment offers airside and terminal management, corporate safety and security, and airport security management services at its Frankfurt Airport and other airports.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fraport AG Frankfurt Arprt Svcs Wrldwde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.