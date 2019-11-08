FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) Issued By Clarus Securities

Endeavour Mining Corp (TSE:EDV) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Endeavour Mining in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Sangmuah now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Endeavour Mining’s FY2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$37.00 target price on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$28.97 to C$29.11 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$32.73.

TSE:EDV opened at C$23.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$23.16. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$16.34 and a 12 month high of C$28.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Corporation operates as an intermediate gold producer in West Africa. Its flagship properties are the Houndé mine located in Burkina Faso and the Ity CIL project situated in Côte d'Ivoire. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved and probable reserves of 8.0 million ounces, as well as measured and indicated resources of 13.9 million ounces of gold.

