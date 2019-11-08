FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) Issued By Cormark

Keyera Corp (TSE:KEY) – Stock analysts at Cormark raised their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Keyera in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.14. Cormark also issued estimates for Keyera’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Keyera in a research note on Wednesday. CSFB upgraded shares of Keyera from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$32.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Keyera from C$42.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.72.

Shares of TSE:KEY opened at C$31.89 on Friday. Keyera has a 52 week low of C$24.05 and a 52 week high of C$35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$31.21 and its 200-day moving average is C$32.55. The company has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion and a PE ratio of 14.83.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.64. The firm had revenue of C$960.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.13 billion.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.61%.

In related news, Director James Vance Bertram sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.77, for a total transaction of C$1,638,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 869,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$28,490,238.

Keyera Corp. engages in the transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) and iso-octane in Canada and the United States. The company's Gathering and Processing business units operates a network of approximately 4,000 kilometers of pipelines and 17 natural gas processing plants located in the natural gas production areas primarily on the western side of the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin.

