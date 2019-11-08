FY2019 Earnings Forecast for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will earn $0.73 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RRGB. Zacks Investment Research raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stephens set a $36.00 target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BidaskClub downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.57 million, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.85.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $294.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.52 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 4.87% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 201,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,704,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.