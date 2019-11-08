FY2019 EPS Estimates for Godaddy Inc Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:GDDY)

Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) – Research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Godaddy in a report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Olson now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.72 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Godaddy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. Godaddy had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $760.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Godaddy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Godaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Godaddy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on Godaddy from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Godaddy from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Godaddy in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.63.

Godaddy stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,024,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,331. Godaddy has a fifty-two week low of $56.67 and a fifty-two week high of $82.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.72, a P/E/G ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.62.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Godaddy by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Raymond E. Winborne, Jr. sold 449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $28,224.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 87,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,524,451.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ah Kee Andrew Low sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total value of $64,242.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,911,652.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,351 shares of company stock worth $469,536. Corporate insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; and hosting products, including shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

