FY2019 EPS Estimates for Henry Schein, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Henry Schein in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will earn $3.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.45. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. William Blair cut Henry Schein from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cleveland Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Henry Schein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

HSIC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $68.43. The company had a trading volume of 26,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,963. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.31. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. Henry Schein has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $72.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.4% during the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 6.2% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 9.3% during the second quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 24.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Michael S. Ettinger sold 3,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $245,810.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,605.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.96, for a total value of $459,077.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,217,042.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 31st that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Henry Schein

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

