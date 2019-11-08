FY2019 EPS Estimates for IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) Lowered by Dougherty & Co

IMPINJ Inc (NASDAQ:PI) – Stock analysts at Dougherty & Co decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for IMPINJ in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Dougherty & Co analyst C. Anderson now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.74) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for IMPINJ’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $40.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.21 million. IMPINJ had a negative net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of IMPINJ in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IMPINJ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of IMPINJ from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of IMPINJ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. IMPINJ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $34.45 on Friday. IMPINJ has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $40.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.12. The company has a market capitalization of $782.46 million, a PE ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PI. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IMPINJ by 65.3% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 146,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 57,817 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at about $233,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at about $2,665,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of IMPINJ during the second quarter valued at about $458,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

In other IMPINJ news, Director Oppen Peter H. Van sold 8,470 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.37, for a total value of $308,053.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,553.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 10,000 shares of IMPINJ stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total transaction of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,719. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,791. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity for everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell.

