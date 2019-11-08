FY2019 EPS Estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) Raised by Analyst

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) – Wedbush raised their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.14) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($3.45). Wedbush also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. ValuEngine cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KPTI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.56. 34,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $877.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 7.16. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.92 and a one year high of $14.70.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $13.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 187.25% and a negative net margin of 909.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPTI. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,946,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,610,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 90,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,767 shares in the company, valued at $6,477,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $763,400. Company insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

