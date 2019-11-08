FY2019 EPS Estimates for LGI Homes Inc Lowered by Wedbush (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $6.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.72. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q4 2019 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.37 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $7.68 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.31 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.83 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LGIH. BidaskClub lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine lowered LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on LGI Homes from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.30.

Shares of LGI Homes stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $71.12. 3,374 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,542. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 14.90. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $89.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in LGI Homes by 65.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 105,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,540,000 after buying an additional 41,621 shares during the period. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $546,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in LGI Homes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,392,496.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Christopher Sansbury sold 8,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $724,063.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 160,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,955,390.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

