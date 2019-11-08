FY2019 EPS Estimates for Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Prothena Co. PLC (NASDAQ:PRTA) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Prothena in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($2.02) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.07). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prothena’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.80) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Prothena from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Prothena presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA opened at $9.07 on Friday. Prothena has a 12 month low of $6.71 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a quick ratio of 14.95, a current ratio of 14.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $377.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.20.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Prothena had a negative net margin of 10,450.00% and a negative return on equity of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.15 million.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Prothena by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Prothena by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Prothena by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,815 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

