FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Cut by Analyst

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Sterling Construction in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sterling Construction’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.11). Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 2.24%. The business had revenue of $291.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on STRL. BidaskClub cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.12. Sterling Construction has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.18.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo purchased 35,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $387,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,888,634.84. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo purchased 48,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $532,884.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,442.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 44.6% in the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 107,423 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 33,132 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 50.3% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 63,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 21,140 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 2.9% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 273,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 14.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 64,838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,095 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 7.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a heavy civil and residential construction company in Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and other states in the United States. The company's Heavy Civil Construction segment undertakes heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures.

