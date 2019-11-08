FY2019 EPS Estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:SHO)

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors in a report issued on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sunstone Hotel Investors’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $281.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.57 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of SHO stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.02. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $15.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.66.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7,254.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 877.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

