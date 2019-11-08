FY2019 EPS Estimates for Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) Cut by SunTrust Banks

Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) – SunTrust Banks cut their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Vistra Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Agha now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.84. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Vistra Energy’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Vistra Energy (NYSE:VST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.64). Vistra Energy had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research raised Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vistra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vistra Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vistra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

NYSE:VST opened at $26.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.73. Vistra Energy has a 52-week low of $20.83 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,310.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $177,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vistra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vistra Energy by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Vistra Energy’s payout ratio is -2,500.00%.

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

