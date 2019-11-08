FY2019 EPS Estimates for Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) Boosted by Analyst

Zymeworks Inc (NYSE:ZYME) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Zymeworks in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.64) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.92). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Zymeworks’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($3.13) EPS.

Get Zymeworks alerts:

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a negative net margin of 112.95%.

ZYME has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Zymeworks from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Zymeworks from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Zymeworks from $22.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zymeworks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $33.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.35 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.89. Zymeworks has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $36.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 9.07 and a current ratio of 9.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 312.8% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,368,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,000 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 134.4% in the second quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,453,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,976,000 after acquiring an additional 833,333 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 20.0% in the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,200,000 after acquiring an additional 434,000 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Zymeworks in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,675,000. 49.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zymeworks

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in Canada. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of breast and gastric cancer; ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in preclinical stage for treating breast and gastric cancers, and solid tumors.

Featured Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Zymeworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zymeworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.