FY2020 EPS Estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Raised by Analyst

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.29.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada set a $118.00 price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.94.

NBIX opened at $103.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.32. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 468.91, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.20. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.31 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 6.03% and a net margin of 3.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 89.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 1,664 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $166,549.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,446.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 9,956 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $904,502.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,795 shares of company stock worth $3,681,988 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

