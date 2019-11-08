FY2020 EPS Estimates for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Boosted by Analyst

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Philip Morris International in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now expects that the company will post earnings of $5.62 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.40.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on PM. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $80.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $86.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Shares of PM stock opened at $82.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.34. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $64.67 and a twelve month high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.59% and a negative return on equity of 82.33%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,492,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,854,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,745 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,918,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,485,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,070 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,080,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,224,000 after acquiring an additional 8,824,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,736,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,354,000 after acquiring an additional 358,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 91.76%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

