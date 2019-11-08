Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 265,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.55% of Arcosa worth $9,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Arcosa by 11.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcosa in the second quarter valued at $204,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 5.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 110.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 115,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after acquiring an additional 60,683 shares in the last quarter. 84.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 21.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcosa Inc has a 12-month low of $22.94 and a 12-month high of $40.29.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $445.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.30 million. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ACA shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arcosa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.69.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

Recommended Story: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.