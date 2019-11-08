Gabelli Funds LLC Decreases Stock Position in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 909,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 1.79% of Modine Manufacturing worth $10,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 35.3% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,299,964 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $14,781,000 after purchasing an additional 338,862 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 89.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 544,393 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after purchasing an additional 256,913 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 32.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 334,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 81,172 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 15.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,114 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $379,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut Modine Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

In related news, insider Hanna Julian 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 11th. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MOD opened at $11.85 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing Co. has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The stock has a market cap of $598.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.46.

Modine Manufacturing Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications primarily in the United States. The company operates through Americas, Europe, Asia, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC segments.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:MOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.