Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.55 Million Holdings in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Blackstone Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Group during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 47.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BX shares. S&P Equity Research cut Blackstone Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine lowered Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Blackstone Group in a report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Blackstone Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Blackstone Group in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blackstone Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.63.

In other Blackstone Group news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 280,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total value of $14,486,779.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc bought 79,368 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.07 per share, for a total transaction of $561,131.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 629,611 shares of company stock worth $5,075,527 and have sold 16,299,557 shares worth $558,804,845. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $51.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Blackstone Group LP has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $55.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.12 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Blackstone Group LP will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.73%.

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a publicly owned alternative asset manager. The firm also provides capital markets services to its clients. It provides its services to public and corporate pension funds, academic, cultural, and charitable organizations, retirees, sovereign wealth funds, and institutional and individual investors.

