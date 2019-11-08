Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32,872.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,847,791 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $969,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,187 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 39.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,288,986 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,249,785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204,750 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 101,543.0% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 864,982 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $86,498,000 after acquiring an additional 864,131 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $302,483,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,826,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,629,709,000 after acquiring an additional 169,521 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISRG opened at $551.89 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $430.24 and a 12 month high of $589.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $539.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $515.92. The firm has a market cap of $65.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Northland Securities set a $375.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $620.00 price target on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $583.00.

In other news, VP Jamie Samath sold 130 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.50, for a total value of $65,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,266.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330,868 shares in the company, valued at $163,177,480.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,037 shares of company stock worth $7,105,808. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

