Gabelli Funds LLC Trims Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.26% of Spire worth $11,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SR. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 230.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 735,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,693,000 after buying an additional 512,346 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 91.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 943,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,194,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Spire by 1,408.1% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 111,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,334,000 after buying an additional 103,851 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Spire by 6.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,294,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,618,000 after buying an additional 78,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spire by 493.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,523,000 after buying an additional 54,731 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SR. ValuEngine cut Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Spire from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Spire presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.25.

SR opened at $81.34 on Friday. Spire Inc has a 12 month low of $70.53 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.31.

In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche bought 1,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.33 per share, with a total value of $49,877.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Spire

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.