Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB were worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BB&T Corp lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 494.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 102,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 85,300 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 3rd quarter worth $1,042,000. Cibc Bank USA purchased a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB in the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 7,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB alerts:

Shares of NYSE FMX opened at $92.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.60. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $100.35.

FMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.00.

About Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

Further Reading: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.