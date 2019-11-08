Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $6.56 Million Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 31.5% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 28.4% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 20,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $47.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BTIG Research set a $46.00 price objective on Boston Scientific and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Shares of NYSE BSX opened at $40.72 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Maulik Nanavaty sold 9,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $400,894.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $256,740.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,654.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,072 shares of company stock worth $4,188,092 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

